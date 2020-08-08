Weather – Becoming cloudy this morning with 70 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of drizzle near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 17.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – 7, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|22,142
|Positive
|27
|Negative
|21,457
|Pending
|658
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|27
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2
Elliot Lake & Area – 3
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)
News Tidbits:
There were fifteen fires active across the Northeast Region: one of which is under control and fourteen are being observed. The fire hazard is low to high across the region. Most of the central part of the Northeast region is showing a high hazard this afternoon, as is a large part of the Far North.
There are currently six active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Three are being held and three are being observed. By the end of the day on August 6, there were a total of five forest fires in the Northwest Region.
- Morning News Tidbits – August 8 - August 8, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – August 7 - August 7, 2020
- East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Male Communicates with Viitm - August 6, 2020