Morning News Tidbits – August 8

Weather – Becoming cloudy this morning with 70 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of drizzle near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 17.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – 7, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 22,142 Positive 27 Negative 21,457 Pending 658 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There were fifteen fires active across the Northeast Region: one of which is under control and fourteen are being observed. The fire hazard is low to high across the region. Most of the central part of the Northeast region is showing a high hazard this afternoon, as is a large part of the Far North.

There are currently six active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Three are being held and three are being observed. By the end of the day on August 6, there were a total of five forest fires in the Northwest Region.