East Algoma OPP – Charge Speeder with Multiple Offences

On July 30, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 108.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. A query revealed the driver was suspended and the vehicle uninsured.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas LAVIGNE, age 36, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the HTA; and with

Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 7, 2020.