OPP To Close EMO Detachment

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be closing one of its detachments in the Rainy River District. The OPP detachment in Emo is officially closing on August 5, 2020. This will not impact the level of service provided to Emo or the surrounding townships.

If anyone has to self-report an incident, members of the public can attend the Rainy River District Detachment at 320 Portage Ave in Fort Frances or the Rainy River Detachment located at 622 Atwood Avenue in Rainy River.

The OPP can also be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in the case of an emergency.