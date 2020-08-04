Large Police Presence Darwin/Churchill

There has been a very large police presence in the area of Darwin and Churchill. There are many cruisers, and they are restricting travel.
A concerned Wawa resident noted officers cutting through from Regina across the lane way to Churchill.
Wawa-news will update as more is known.
