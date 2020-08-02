SSM OPP – Ploat Plane Crash on Upper Island Lake

On August 1, 2020, at approximately 6:25 p.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Aweres Fire Department responded to the report of a float plane crash on Upper Island Lake near Sault Ste. Marie.

Upon police arrival, both the pilot and the lone passenger of the aircraft had been brought to safety by local residents. Both parties were assessed by Algoma EMS on scene and found to have sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. Neither person required additional medical treatment at hospital.

The OPP would like to thank all those who assisted in rescuing the occupants from the water!