Manitoulin OPP – Investigate Drowning

On August 1, 2020 at 9:15 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a possible drowning in Pike Lake, Howland Township.

Investigation revealed the person had been observed fishing. A short time later, witnesses saw the boat drifting and subsequently found the person floating. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

The individual was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Bradley ALSTON, age 28, from Little Current.

A post mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.