SE OPP – Driver stopped for Speeding – found to be impaired

On July 29, 2020 at 11:20 p.m., members from the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 17, Lendrum Township.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined the individual had been consuming alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Devan MCLEOD, age 26, from White River, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC; and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.