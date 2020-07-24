Heat Warning – White River & Dubreuilville

Heat Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Heat event to begin Saturday and end by Monday. Temperatures at or exceeding heat warning criteria are expected Saturday and Sunday. Cooler conditions will arrive by Monday.

Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.