Timmins to improve public transit with Federal and Provincial funding

Timmins received funding in an announcement yesterday for improvements to their public transit infrastructure.
Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins, announced funding for the purchase of a new conventional bus and the replacement of standard buses with two paratransit vehicles. In addition, renovations to the terminal transit station will modernize, and include fully accessible washrooms.
The Government of Canada is investing over $960,000, and the Government of Ontario is providing more than $806,000 to the projects, while the municipality is contributing more than $645,000.
Terry Sheehan, MP for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities spoke, “Investing in integrated and accessible public transit systems is vital for building more inclusive communities. The projects announced today will improve public transit services for all Timmins residents, allowing them to get where they need to go safely and with ease. We are committed to working with our partners to build stronger, more sustainable infrastructure that will serve communities now and far into the future.”
“We are extremely pleased with, and grateful for this funding announcement. While the total contribution of $968,000 is allocated to three distinct projects, the common link is creating greater accessibility to those utilizing Timmins Transit. The new buses we’ll be able to add to our fleet will provide greater accessibility for all riders, and the terminal renovations will also improve the quality and accessibility of the transit system.” explained Timmins Mayor, George Pirie.
