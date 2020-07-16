Timmins to improve public transit with Federal and Provincial funding

Timmins received funding in an announcement yesterday for improvements to their public transit infrastructure.

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins, announced funding for the purchase of a new conventional bus and the replacement of standard buses with two paratransit vehicles. In addition, renovations to the terminal transit station will modernize, and include fully accessible washrooms.

The Government of Canada is investing over $960,000, and the Government of Ontario is providing more than $806,000 to the projects, while the municipality is contributing more than $645,000.