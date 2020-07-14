Ontario Recommends New Governance for Ontario Energy Board as part of the Fixing the Hydro Mess Act, 2019

The Ontario Government is modernizing the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). Part of this process is the appointment new leadership team. The new CEO will be Susanna Zagar, and Lynne Anderson as the Chief Commissioner. This change will take place in Fall 2020 upon proclamation of the amendments under Schedule 2 of the Fixing the Hydro Mess Act, 2019.

Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines said “I look forward to working together with these experienced leaders as we renew and modernize the OEB. Strong leadership will help the OEB better serve individuals and families, allow the provincial regulator to operate more effectively and efficiently, and help ensure that Ontario’s energy system remains sustainable and reliable, as was envisioned in the OEB Review Panel.”

Ms. Zagar spent 10 years as the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s Chief Strategy, Analytics & People Officer. She has also worked at the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Labour.

Ms. Anderson has extensive experience at the OEB and was most recently a full-time OEB Board Member. She also served as the OEB’s Vice President of Applications for nearly seven years, and Hydro Ottawa’s Chief Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations Officer.

The government also intends to make the following initial appointments to the OEB under the new governance structure:

John Knubley (Board of Directors) – Current president of InnovAction Advisory Services Inc. and a former Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Gerald Moncrief (Board of Directors) – Previous owner and president/vice president of Moncrief Construction Limited.

Glenn O’Farrell (Board of Directors) – Currently the CEO at the Ombudservice for Life & Health Insurance. Previously, he served as CEO at Groupe Média TFO, Canadian Association of Broadcasters and Global Television Network Québec.

Marie Oswald (Board of Directors) – Previously served as Director and Chair of the Board at Oakville Enterprises Corporation and Oakville Hydro Electricity Distribution Inc., following a career in legal and compliance leadership in the financial services industry.

Allison Duff (Commissioner) – A former OEB Member with previous experience as a business consultant.

The government has also reappointed a number of current OEB Members who will become Commissioners once the new governance structure comes into effect.