Ontario Reaches Agreement with Flying Post First Nation on Historic Land Claim

The Ontario government announced today the final settlement of a 115 year old land claim that addresses the shortfall of land received by Flying Post First Nation, as part of the James Bay Treaty (Treaty #9) that was originally signed in 1905. The $14.1 million settlement will contribute to the future economic prosperity of the First Nation.

“I’m pleased that Ontario is fulfilling its outstanding obligation to Flying Post First Nation, dating back more than a century,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Settling land claims through co-operative negotiations and respectful dialogue is a key step towards reconciliation with Indigenous people.”

The Flying Post First Nation reserve lands are located near Timmins along the Ground Hog River, however, today the majority of its members live near Nipigon.

“This is an important moment,” said Chief Murray Ray of Flying Post First Nation. “Flying Post First Nation and the province of Ontario have taken the proper steps to right an historic wrong for a loss that is almost 115 years old. We had a successful ratification on December 2, 2019 and are confident it will contribute to our economic and social development. We are proud of all our members of voting age who cast their ballot in favour of this settlement.”

The settlement was approved by the First Nation members in a vote in December 2019, with 100% of those who voted in favour of the agreement.