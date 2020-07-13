LDHCF Launches Online Auction

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched an online auction (via facebook). This auction is to support the fundraising campaign for a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. The campaign is $30,000 away from reaching its goal of $125,000.

The auction began Friday, July 10th and continues until 12 noon, Friday, June 17th. Bidders are asked to view the auction album, bid on their favourite items. The items to the right are in that album (link).

Details of the items are as follows:

Item #1 – Beautiful hand-made “one of a kind” doll. Donated to the Foundation by Karin Grundt.

Item #2 – Detailed three-tier candle holder, includes three round-shaped candles.

Item #3 – Royal Canadian Mint 1999 Canada Millennium 13 Coin Set. Includes 13 quarter dollar coins, original mint display, plastic sleeve and box.

Item #4 – 2 Hand-crafted dish cloths, and 2 self-hanging hand towels.

Item #5 – 48” x 60” fleece blanket with decorative throw pillow.

Item #6 – Package includes: Northern Reflections Scarf, various beauty products, and a beauty supply bag filled with complimentary beauty samples.

Item #7 – Detailed scarf and a Northern Reflections layered necklace.

Item #8 – Downtown Abbey hand bag, layered necklace and matching eyeglasses holder. Items hand-made and donated by Cheryl Tremblay at Cheri Baby Crafts.

Item #9 – Mommy & Me Package. Includes: Easter Egg decorating supplies, t-shirt decorating supplies, 4 books, holiday adhesive bandages, and Décor twig.

Item #10 – Muurla crystal candle holder, includes four tea light candles.

All bids must be in full dollar amounts (no pennies/nickels please). Once bidding ceases, on Friday at noon, the highest bidder for each item will be notified via FB Messenger, and arrangements made at that time for payment and pick up of the item.

Organizers say “Thank you for supporting the Foundation! Everyone wins when you support our hospital!”