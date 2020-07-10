Morning News Tidbits – July 10

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24 except 20 near Lake Superior. Humidex 32 except 27 near Lake Superior. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.

Marine Forecast – Wind variable 10 knots increasing to northwest 15 Saturday afternoon. Showers today and this evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one Saturday evening.

Heat Warning in effect for: Gogama – Foleyet

Heat event continues today. Daytime high temperatures in the upper twenties to low thirties will accompany humidex values in the mid to upper thirties today. Overnight low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees Celsius are expected tonight. The heat event will come to an end as cooler temperatures arrive by Saturday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 8, 2020 (8:35 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 15,298 Positive 25 Negative 14,222 Pending 1,052 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)

News Tidbits:



There were 4 new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 9. Closest is Chapleau 8 that was confirmed late this morning on the east shore of McCallum Lake measuring 0.1 of a hectare. In total, there are twenty-two active fires across the region. Six fires are being held, nine are under control and one is being observed. At the time of this update, there are six fires that are not yet under control. The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme in much of the Northeast Region. A few areas north of Wawa; and west of Fort Severn are showing a moderate hazard this afternoon.

There was one new forest fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 09. There are currently 20 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Five are not under control, six are under control, three are being observed and six are being held. The forest fire hazard is mainly high across the region with an area of low to moderate hazard in the central portion of the region. Pockets of extreme hazard exist in the Red Lake, Kenora and Dryden districts.

Starting at 12 noon today a fire ban will be in effect for the Township of Hilton and the Village of Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island. On July 3rd, the Municipality of Huron Shores (Iron Bridge, the Townships of Thessalon, Thompson and Day and Bright Additional, and the unincorporated geographic townships of Bright and Gladstone) announced a fire ban,

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery has announced the first new exhibition since the reopening on June 23. The new exhibit is titled Waabooz/Rabbit: Selections from the Permanent Collection. Rabbits feature regularly among stories humans tell, often to their children, sharing wisdom, issue warnings, or to amuse and delight. You may be familiar with some versions of Nanabozho, the Moon Rabbit as Br’er Rabbit, Bugs Bunny, Peter Rabbit, the March Hare, the Velveteen Rabbit, and the Easter Bunny. This exhibition aims to take a deeper look at the rabbit, how it has been seen, used, spoken of, and reproduced.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Dennis Darby, President and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.