Morning News Tidbits – July 5

Weather – Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 except 24 near Lake Superior. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low 16.

Heat Warning in effect for most of Northern Ontario: Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius can be expected. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius with the coolest temperatures again near Lake Superior. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots overnight then becoming light Monday evening. Showers today and this evening. Risk of thunderstorms today and early this evening. Risk of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Waves less than one half metre building to one half metre Monday morning then subsiding to less than one half metre Monday evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,645 Positive 24 Negative 13,694 Pending 927 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:

There were three new fires discovered by mid-afternoon on July 4, Sudbury 35, 37 and 37. There are currently 14 active fires across the region, of these, two are being held, five are under control and one is being observed. At the time of this update, there are three other fires not under control. The nearest fire to Wawa is Chapleau 3, which is 9 hectares and not under control. This fire is located east of Upper Green Lake.

There were 14 new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 04 with 19 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. 12 are not under control, two are under control, one is being observed and four are being held. The forest fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme across the region with areas of low to moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout, Nipigon districts and the central portion of Kenora district.