Atlantic Huron Allides with West Center Pier of Sault Sainte Marie Locks

The Coast Guard is responding to an incident where a commercial vessel allided with the west center pier of the Sault Sainte Marie Locks.

Today, at approximately 3:00 a.m. EST, the Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie Command Center received notification that the motor vessel Atlantic Huron (flag: Canada, length: 736 feet) allided with the west center pier of the Sault Lock while transiting down bound on the St. Marys River. No one was injured and there are no reports of pollution. The vessel was in ballast and had no cargo at the time of the incident.

The exact cause is still under investigation. The Coast Guard is working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers to determine the extent of the damage to the pier and vessel.

Editor’s Note: the word allided means: the action of dashing against or striking upon, the running of one ship upon another ship that is stationary — distinguished from collision.