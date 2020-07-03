ADSB Summer Learning

As in previous years, Algoma District School Board (ADSB) will provide summer learning to support our students, though this summer, it will be done virtually. There has been an incredible response to the summer learning opportunities ADSB is offering with over 275 elementary students and over 300 secondary students taking part from across the district. Thirty-five educators will be supporting our elementary students and eighteen educators will be instructing our secondary students.

The elementary summer learning program will be teacher facilitated in small groups with 8 to 10 students using Microsoft Teams. Students will also engage in one-on-one instruction time with their teacher. All students will have either a personal device or one provided through the Board to access this synchronous learning opportunity.

The elementary summer learning program will include a:

Primary Literacy program for students in Grade 1 and 2;

Junior Numeracy program for students in Grade 3, 4 and 5;

Junior/Intermediate ELL (English Language Learners) program for students in Grade 6, 7 and 8.

Throughout the summer, evening well-being sessions will be provided for students to engage alongside their parents/guardians. ADSB will be reaching out to community partners to assist in hosting events focused on everything from mental health to healthy eating, movement and exercise.

ADSB has prepared additional learning ideas for July and August that families may consider. Designed for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, Summer Learning Bingo encourages families and students to look for and talk about examples of math and literacy within real life situations and/or to take part in activities using items on hand. These learning ideas are available on the board’s website (www.adsb.on.ca) and can be done over the summer wherever the student may be.

The secondary summer school program will include an expanded offering of eLearning courses that will be facilitated in support of credit recovery, course upgrades and credit accumulation. The eLearning Program runs through July (July 2nd to 29th) with a 5.5 hour daily commitment required. Students will be supported with technology as needed.