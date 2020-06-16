Morning News Tidbits – June 16

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 20 knots diminishing to south 15 early this morning then backing to southeast 15 this afternoon. Wind veering to south 15 near midnight then backing to southeast 15 Wednesday afternoon.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 15, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 9,478 Positive 23 Negative 8,476 Pending 979 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power has an electrical service interruption scheduled for Anjigami Lake Road and Marshall Drive between the hours of 9 and 3 p.m tomorrow for pole changes.

Hydro One made to donation of 100 laptops to interested school boards via the Ministry of Education. 100 laptops were distributed, with ten students in the Sudbury and Algoma Districts receiving a laptop via Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

Frankly Speaking, consisting of Frank Gioia and Frank Greco will be performing a special virtual show Songs of Healing by the Fire on Facebook Live at 9:30 on Tuesday. The duo intends to perform covers of John Lennon, Bill Withers, Queen, Elton John admidst others.

Congratulations to Brett Robinson (Business) and Lan Cui (Business Administration) who are graduating from Confederation College – Wawa Campus.

There is one new fire in the Northeast by the mid-afternoon on June 15. Kirkland Lake 3 is under control at 0.8 of a hectare. This fire is located west of Elk Lake. Kirkland Lake 1, located approximately 2 kilometres north of Belle Vallée, continues to be observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across the region.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon of June 15. There are currently no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is predominantly high across the region. Red Lake sector features pockets of extreme fire hazard. A moderate hazard exists in areas of the Kenora sector, the Wabakimi area west of Lake Nipigon and the north shore portion of Nipigon sector.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.