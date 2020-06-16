Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.
Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 20 knots diminishing to south 15 early this morning then backing to southeast 15 this afternoon. Wind veering to south 15 near midnight then backing to southeast 15 Wednesday afternoon.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 15, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|9,478
|Positive
|23
|Negative
|8,476
|Pending
|979
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|21
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)
News Tidbits:
Don’t Forget – Algoma Power has an electrical service interruption scheduled for Anjigami Lake Road and Marshall Drive between the hours of 9 and 3 p.m tomorrow for pole changes.
Hydro One made to donation of 100 laptops to interested school boards via the Ministry of Education. 100 laptops were distributed, with ten students in the Sudbury and Algoma Districts receiving a laptop via Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.
Frankly Speaking, consisting of Frank Gioia and Frank Greco will be performing a special virtual show Songs of Healing by the Fire on Facebook Live at 9:30 on Tuesday. The duo intends to perform covers of John Lennon, Bill Withers, Queen, Elton John admidst others.
Congratulations to Brett Robinson (Business) and Lan Cui (Business Administration) who are graduating from Confederation College – Wawa Campus.
- From bricks & mortar to digital storefronts – Wawa EDC starts ShopHERE in Wawa - June 16, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – June 16 - June 16, 2020
- ROY, Alphonse Roger - June 16, 2020