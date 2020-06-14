Letter – From a Grateful Mom

Hello Wawa,

I wanted to congratulate you on your friendly, kind community.

My daughter is a university student traveling from BC where she attends school home to Ontario. This can be a long, challenging drive at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic.

On Saturday night, about 60 km outside of Wawa, she got a flat tire. She called for a tow truck to see if her tire could be repaired or if she’d have to go to a garage for a new tire.

What could have been a bit of a nightmare in terms of time and expense was quickly solved by the nicest, kindest tow truck driver ever. He towed her car, found her a suitable replacement which he installed in no time so she could her beck on the road, all in less than 2 hours.

Wawa should be proud of it’s citizens and their kindness and helpfulness towards a complete stranger. Such a great community spirit.

Thank you from a grateful mom!

