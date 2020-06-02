Manitoulin OPP investigate Two Sudden Deaths

On May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) checked on the well-being of two residents in the Town of Espanola. Officers entered the residence and located both deceased.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Also assisting is the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS).

Public safety is not believed to be a concern at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Espanola OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.