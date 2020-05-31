Creating an Ontario that is Accessible and Inclusive for Everyone

The Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho, issued the following statement to recognize National AccessAbility Week:

“Our government is proud to work towards creating a society and economy that is accessible and inclusive for all Ontarians. I would like to thank all of the individuals, groups and partners who have been working towards creating a barrier-free Ontario.

This year, National AccessAbility Week comes during a particularly challenging time. COVID-19 has forced many people to stay home and practice physical distancing. This can be stressful and lonely. Please take advantage of the many supports being offered during this difficult period by visiting COVID-19: Support for people.

More than ever, we must pay close attention to ensuring accessibility remains a priority and always be mindful of potential barriers in our communities for people with disabilities.

Ontario has a long history as a Canadian leader in accessibility, and we are working within and beyond government to help support people with disabilities so they can fully participate in everyday life in our communities.

This includes our recent partnership with SPARK Ontario – an online hub that connects volunteers to community organizations that support seniors and people with disabilities.

Our government is also investing $11 million to help the Ontario Community Support Program to help deliver hot meals, medicine and other essentials to low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Another key area of focus is breaking down barriers to accessibility in the built environment. To do this, we’re working with partners in architecture, design and construction and have invested $1.3 million over two years for the Rick Hansen Foundation to launch a certification program in Ontario to help remove barriers in buildings.

From May 31 – June 6, I ask everyone to take this time to recognize the importance of accessibility and inclusion in our communities and workplaces, as well as acknowledge the contributions of Canadians with disabilities. This is an opportunity for all of us to redouble our efforts to remove barriers so that people with disabilities can fully take part in all aspects of everyday life.

By working together today we can make an Ontario that is open to everyone.”