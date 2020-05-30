Frost Warning

at 10:17 PM Environment Canada stated that a frost advisory is in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures will fall to near freezing or just below freezing overnight and early Sunday morning, resulting in frost conditions for tonight and early Sunday morning. This may result in damage to crops and other frost-sensitive plants is likely.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.