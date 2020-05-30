Breaking News

Frost Warning

Post Views: 24

at 10:17 PM Environment Canada stated that a frost advisory is in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures will fall to near freezing or just below freezing overnight and early Sunday morning, resulting in frost conditions for tonight and early Sunday morning. This may result  in damage to crops and other frost-sensitive plants is likely.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Location Warning Watch Statement
Chapleau – Gogama
Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Greater Sudbury and vicinity
Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
North Bay – West Nipissing
Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
Timmins – Cochrane
Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*