Marathon OPP Search for Missing Male

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21 year old male from Marathon.

On Sunday May 24, 2020, at approximately 02:30 a.m., police received a report of a missing male, Eric PELLETIER. He was last seen Thursday 21 May, 2020 in the area of Ontario Street in Marathon.

PELLETIER is described as Caucasian, male, 5’10”, slim build, brown hair with a scar on his left eyebrow.

OPP ask residence of Marathon and the immediate area to please check their properties as well as any outbuildings on their properties and to report anything that seems out of place or odd.

The Northwest Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Air Support are Marine Unit are assisting with the search. Anyone who has seen PELLETIER or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marathon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.