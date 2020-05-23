Highway 144 Collision – Tractor-Trailer vs Train

On May 22, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train on Highway 144 at Marina Road, City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

The driver and lone occupant suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was hauling wood chips and the boxcar was empty.

The collision is being investigated by CP Police Service.

Highway 144 was closed for approximately three hours and there was no detour.

At 1:30 p.m., the highway opened to one lane. Northbound and southbound traffic being routed intermittently.

Officers remind motorists to be patient and slow down in that area.