SE OPP White River – Located Missing Person after 45 Hours in Bush

On May 16, 2020, at approximately 12:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a missing person in the White River area.

A 61-year-old person was reported last seen on May 15, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m.. The person’s pickup truck was located approximately 11 km east of Highway 631 on the 500 Road with a single set of footprints leading into the surrounding forest.

With the assistance of the OPP Northeast Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Aviation Services, the missing person was located in good health at approximately 10:10 a.m., on May 17, 2020.

The individual was transported to hospital as a precaution and released.