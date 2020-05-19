ADSB – Schools to remain closed for remainder of school year

The Algoma District School Board advises parents that today, the Premier and Minister of Education announced that, based on expert advice from public health officials, schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. At home learning will continue to be available until the end of June, thus ADSB students will continue to receive work and communications from our staff. Additionally, the Ministry will be providing, in the coming weeks, further information about enhanced summer learning opportunities.

As a result of today’s announcements, we will be preparing further information for familiesabout the retrieval of students’ belongings and system-level plans for graduations, which will be communicated via our voice messaging system and email.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

~ Algoma District School Board ~