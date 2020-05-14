Ontario Northland to expand services from White River to Thunder Bay and westward

The Provincial government has just announced that beginning May 17th, Ontario Northland will begin providing permanent intercommunity bus service from White River to Thunder Bay with three return trips per week.

On May 18th, bus service from Thunder Bay to Winnipeg will begin with two return trips per week.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation announced, “People in Northern Ontario deserve access to safe and reliable public transportation that connects them to employment opportunities, medical appointments and other essential services. Our government is working closely with the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission to fill the recent gap in the Northwest.”

The expanded bus service to Winnipeg from Thunder Bay will travel along Highway 17 via Dryden and Kenora and provide stops at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg and the University of Winnipeg.

“For too long Northwestern Ontario has been excluded from Ontario’s passenger transportation network and today our government is keeping its promise to bring reliable and safe bus transportation to the Northwest,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River. “I am proud to see the ONTC connect people and communities from Thunder Bay to Winnipeg and everywhere in between.”

“Ontario Northland is proud to be expanding our bus service across northwestern Ontario, with stops in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora and Winnipeg,” says Corina Moore, ONTC President and CEO. “This route extends the integrated transportation system that is growing throughout the province to provide passengers with more convenient connections and direct stops at hospitals, post-secondary education institutions and other transportation providers.”