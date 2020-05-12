Tuesday Morning News – May 12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 11, 2020 (11:40 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,240
|Positive
|16
|Negative
|4,741
|Pending
|483
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning.
This is International Nurses Day – celebrated since 1065. This is also the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday, May 12, 1820.
- Highway 17 – CLOSED - May 12, 2020
- Wawa Walks – Mindfulness Day - May 12, 2020
- Corporate Planning & Council Meetings Tonight – May 12 - May 12, 2020