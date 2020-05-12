Tuesday Morning News – May 12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 11, 2020 (11:40 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,240 Positive 16 Negative 4,741 Pending 483 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Paul Calandra, Government House Leader at 1 p.m..