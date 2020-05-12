SSM OPP – Police Week

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for the police to connect with their communities and to increase awareness about the services they provide.

Police Week occurs in May to coincide with Peace Officers Memorial Day, recognized internationally on May 15.

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) celebrates policing as an essential service in our communities and reflects on how we can continue to work together-police and community-to advance public safety.

This year’s theme “Leading the way to Safer Communities” acknowledges many ways that members of the OPP and other frontline services have contributed during this difficult time to continue to keep our communities safe.

“Police week is an opportunity to highlight some of the everyday exceptional work of Police Officers and thank them for their dedication to our communities” Staff Sergeant Manuela Byrnes.