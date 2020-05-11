BOND, Marian Arvilla (nee Griffin)

Peacefully in her 95th year, at the Sault Area Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife of the late Bert. Loving mother of late Glenn, Gary (Libby), Gail Emond (Jean-Luc) and Debbie MacKeigan (Keith). Special “mom” of Patricia Fortin. Cherished grandma of Jeffrey, Christopher, Donald, Glenn, Debra and Darren. Great grandmother of Callahan, Hunter, Haydn and MacKenna. Dear sister of the late Glenn Griffin (late Barb).
Marian was a long time member of the Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch #429.
Memorial donation (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Clinic would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.
Dear Marian will be missed by many friends here in Wawa, to think that she is no longer there in the Sault with her family nearby. She had so many wonderful attributes, besides her a cheerful outlook. Sincere sympathy to her family. She leaves behind many lovely memories.