Monday Morning News – May 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 7. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 3, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 2,330
Positive 13
Negative 2,006
Pending 311
Deceased 0
Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

 

Time
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.
Highway 556 has been reopened.

It was sad to hear that former Wawa resident Les Calkins has passed away. He was a long-time resident of Wawa, veteran, businessman, school board trustee, pilot, and Rotarian. As a Rotarian he touched and made many, many lives better. He will be missed.

