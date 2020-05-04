Monday Morning News – May 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 7. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 3, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,330 Positive 13 Negative 2,006 Pending 311 Deceased 0 Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.

Highway 556 has been reopened.