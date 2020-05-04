Monday Morning News – May 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 7. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 3, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,330
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|2,006
|Pending
|311
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|12
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:30 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.
It was sad to hear that former Wawa resident Les Calkins has passed away. He was a long-time resident of Wawa, veteran, businessman, school board trustee, pilot, and Rotarian. As a Rotarian he touched and made many, many lives better. He will be missed.
