Statement from NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on International Workers’ Day

NDP Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement to mark International Workers’ Day and First Responders Day in Ontario:

Today, as Ontarians join communities across the globe in celebrating International Workers’ Day, it is more important than ever to show our thanks and solidarity to working folks.

During these incredibly difficult times, we are all especially thankful for the public health staff, health care workers, grocery store staff, pharmacy workers, transit drivers, truckers, supply chain workers, manufacturing teams, essential construction workers, first responders, and so many more of our everyday heroes. That’s why here in Ontario, we are also celebrating First Responders Day today. All Ontarians are so thankful to these crucial workers for all that they do to keep people safe and healthy, get food and medicine into people’s homes, and keep our province running. In communities across the province and the globe, people have finally come to realize how critical these working folks really are. But, sadly – and shamefully – many of these heroes are among the lowest paid workers in our society. Some have to work three jobs to make ends meet. Some haven’t had proper health and safety protections. Many don’t have pensions and health benefits.

While there is no doubt that the risks have been greater and the pressure more intense these last few weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make these workers more valuable – it showed the world how incredibly valuable they have always been.

Let’s make sure they get the wages and working conditions they’ve always deserved. And let’s make sure they’re never taken for granted again.