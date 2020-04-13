Rotary Club of Wawa makes Donation to Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Association

On behalf of the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association, we would like to thank the Rotary Club of Wawa for their generosity and continued support.

The Association has just received a donation of $ 10,000.00 in order for us to purchase the MULTI-FORCE, (Forcible Entry Door System). This training aid will aid in training the Wawa Fire Department in gaining entry to various types of locked or compromised entrances during an emergency call to a residential house or commercial building.

The community of Wawa and the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department is very fortunate to once again have the generous support of the Wawa Rotary Club. Thank you for your continued support of the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association.