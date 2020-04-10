Thunder Bay’s Cloud Lake Literary Launches as Canada’s Newest Literary Magazine

In the heart of every artist, writer, sculptor, photographer, and poet is a storyteller and the sharing of stories not only connects creative minds with audiences but brings us all together.

Cloud Lake Literary, headquartered in Thunder Bay, Ontario has launched as Canada’s newest literary magazine. It serves as a new venue and space for writers and artists across the country by publishing a digital magazine twice per year beginning this September. Its contents will include the newest stories from authors and poets, with stimulating visual design from a wide range of artists.

“We are looking to provide another home for writers, artists, and readers on the internet. It’s a space that connects us all and we are looking for those creatives that haven’t had their skills and talents shared yet. We are looking for exciting new voices, engaging stories, beautiful images, and things we haven’t seen before. We support the creative pursuit and when we find these special works we want to share them as widely across our nation as we can via our magazine. We want to share these works from coast to coast,” says Jodene Wylie, Cloud Lake Literary Founder, and Editor-in-Chief.

Cloud Lake Literary is currently accepting submissions in the categories of Fiction, Creative Nonfiction, Poetry, and Children’s Literature (up to and including Young Adult stories). In addition to writing, Cloud Lake Literary welcomes visual art submissions including images of 3D designs such as pottery, metalwork, mixed media, sculptures and so forth. Submissions will be accepted until June 30th,2020 with Volume One set to be released this September.

The team behind this new digital magazine is composed of a volunteer staff stretching from Fort Frances, Ontario to Ottawa with its hub in Thunder Bay. The team is comprised of writers, artists, and administrators looking to lift up members within their creative communities that are excelling in their genres and mediums of choice.

“We aim to showcase amazing writers and their stories by adding them to Canada’s rich literary landscape while supporting all creatives on their journey”, adds Wylie.

To celebrate the launch of Cloud Lake Literary, they are providing a copy of their first volume for free. To receive a copy of Canada’s newest digital magazine, sign up for their newsletter online and it will be delivered to your inbox in September of 2020.

To submit your writing and your art, and to read great reviews and interviews visit www.cloudlakeliterary.ca . For more information or further questions, contact Jodene Wylie at [email protected] .