Ontario Creates Partnership with Volunteer Hub to Help Seniors

The Government of Ontario is partnering with SPARK Ontario to help seniors and the most vulnerable stay connected and healthy as they self isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

SPARK Ontario is the province’s first bilingual volunteer hub designed to direct volunteers to where they are needed most. The needs of each community vary, but groups across the province are looking for volunteers to help deliver food or medicines, run errands or check-up on seniors and the most vulnerable by phone or email while they self-isolate.

“During this difficult time, it is more important than ever that we come together to support the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “By working with SPARK Ontario and with the support of the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, we are mobilizing the power of volunteers to help those most in need, especially our older adults and those with disabilities.”

Volunteer organizations can visit www.sparkontario.ca to post volunteer opportunities available in their communities. Ontarians interested in volunteering are encouraged to check the website for opportunities to make a difference where they live.

Seniors, people with disabilities, and others in need of assistance can also be connected to essential services in their community at any time by visiting www.211ontario.ca or by dialing 211 or 1-877-330-3212 (toll free). TTY service is also available by dialing 1-888-340-1001.

Ontario is taking action to protect the health and safety of seniors and people with disabilities during this outbreak. That includes an additional $20 million investment over two years to better protect seniors and staff at retirement homes, and an investment that will support the delivery of foods and medicines to seniors and people with disabilities to ensure they can stay home and stay healthy.