Tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by APH

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Details of confirmed case:

Case # Age, Gender   Exposure category   Status Tested
Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020

 

Details of affected flights or cruise ship:

  • Not applicable

The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships and mass gatherings.

