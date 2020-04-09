Tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by APH

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.
Details of confirmed case:
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
Details of affected flights or cruise ship:
- Not applicable
The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships and mass gatherings.
