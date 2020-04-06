Breaking News

Ninth confirmed case of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Details of confirmed case:

 

Case # Age, Gender   Exposure category   Status Tested
Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020

 

Details of affected flights or cruise ship:

March 23, 2020 flight information:

  • London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.
  • Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.
  • These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.
