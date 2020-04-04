Saturday Morning News – April 4

Weather – Cloudy. Rain beginning this morning then changing to snow near noon and ending this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.
Statistics (midnight April 3) –
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Active
|Serious,
|Tot Cases/
|Deaths/
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cases
|Critical
|1M pop
|1M pop
|Canada
|12,375
|1,092
|208
|35
|2,186
|9981
|120
|328
|6
|USA
|277,161
|32,284
|7,392
|1,321
|12,283
|257,486
|5,787
|837
|22
|Total:
|1,116,643
|101,578
|59,158
|5,990
|228,405
|829,080
|39,439
|143.3
|7.6
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 3 at 2:00 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
|Tested
|470
|Positive
|7
|Negative
|270
|Pending
|193
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case Number
|Age, Gender
|Date Tested
|Case #7
|70s, female
|March 28, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|March 28, 2020
|Case #5
|20s, male
|March 23, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|March 26, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|March 25, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|March 24, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|March 16, 2020
|Updated: April 3,2020 (2:00 p.m.)
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|12 Noon
|Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
|1:00 p.m.
|
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort is holding a FB Live session today to update the community on the COVID-19 Pandemic. They are offering a question and answer period during the session. She says that she is looking forward to chatting with people tomorrow.
Did you know? RBC announced yesterday that it will be reducing credit card interest charges by 50% for those clients receiving minimum payment deferrals on credit cards. Upon completion of a financial review with an RBC advisor, customers will be eligible for a 50% credit of their interest charges during the deferral period.
Scotiabank is also reducing credit card interest rates for customers experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships.
TD is also reducing by implementing a 50% Cut to credit card interest.
Contact your credit card company for details.
Andrew Lloyd Webber will be streaming his musicals online for free every week. The series entitled “The Shows Must Go On”, will begin with his 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The musical will be available on YouTube from Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. for 48 hours.
