Saturday Morning News – April 4

Weather – Cloudy. Rain beginning this morning then changing to snow near noon and ending this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Statistics (midnight April 3) –

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Tot Cases/ Deaths/ Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical 1M pop 1M pop Canada 12,375 1,092 208 35 2,186 9981 120 328 6 USA 277,161 32,284 7,392 1,321 12,283 257,486 5,787 837 22 Total: 1,116,643 101,578 59,158 5,990 228,405 829,080 39,439 143.3 7.6

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 3 at 2:00 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Tested 470 Positive 7 Negative 270 Pending 193

Details of confirmed case(s)

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 12 Noon Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort is holding a FB Live session today to update the community on the COVID-19 Pandemic. They are offering a question and answer period during the session. She says that she is looking forward to chatting with people tomorrow.

Did you know? RBC announced yesterday that it will be reducing credit card interest charges by 50% for those clients receiving minimum payment deferrals on credit cards. Upon completion of a financial review with an RBC advisor, customers will be eligible for a 50% credit of their interest charges during the deferral period.

Scotiabank is also reducing credit card interest rates for customers experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships.

TD is also reducing by implementing a 50% Cut to credit card interest.

Contact your credit card company for details.

Andrew Lloyd Webber will be streaming his musicals online for free every week. The series entitled “The Shows Must Go On”, will begin with his 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The musical will be available on YouTube from Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. for 48 hours.