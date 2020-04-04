Minister of Education Statement on Tentative Agreement with OCEW

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement after reaching a tentative agreement with Ontario Council of Educational Workers (OCEW):

“Our Government is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, the Council of Trustees’ Associations, and OCEW.

This tentative agreement shows our Government’s commitment to providing stability to parents, students, and education workers.

The time is now to get the two remaining deals done, for the benefit of our students.”