Effective April 3, 2020, the Wawa Fire Department advises the public that all open burning is banned and Open Air Burn Permits will not be issued until further notice.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) across the entire Province due to impacts related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information contact Kevin Sabourin, Fire Chief, at 705-856-2244 ext. 228 or email [email protected]