Municipality of Wawa Closes all Municipal Parks

Today, March 31st, the Municipality of Wawa made public a notice stating that “until further notice, all Municipal Parks are closed to the public. This is in compliance with new Provincial Orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act announced on March 30th.”
The public notice explained that the Province has announced new orders to close outdoor recreational amenities such as sports fields, playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic areas, park shelters, community gardens, and others. Green spaces in parks, trails, and ravines will remain open for pass-through access, but visitors must continue to practice social/physical distancing.”
Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services and Tourism said that there is some basic upkeep that we will have to be done in the event that the parks do reopen but not all standard upkeep will be completed, and some will be done at a reduced schedule. We’re still making our spring plan and it will also depend on what emergency management tasks we are assigned as well.” He continued saying that Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.
