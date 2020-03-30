Agenda for Tonight’s Special Council Meeting Released

Council is holding a Special Meeting tonight at 6 p.m.

In respect to the precautions for COVID-19, this meeting is not open to the public. Instead the public may participate in this meeting via conference call by dialing 1-866-602-6731, entering ID- 2479648# and muting their phones.

On the Agenda released at 1:54 p.m. there are a few items:

Council will receive a report from Ms. Cyr. – CC 2020-01: Bill 187 – Municipal Emergency Act (resolution)

In By-laws:

14.1 First, Second and Third Reading

14.2 By-Law No. 3292-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3253-19, a by-law to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.

Council will then move into an “In-Camera Session” to discuss – Education (1 Item) Council Training for Electronic Meetings – for the purpose of educating or training the members (Municipal Act, c.25, s.293 (3.1).

From the agenda, Council is expected to discuss ‘Business arising from the ‘in camera session’, adjourn and end the meeting



