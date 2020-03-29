Sunday Morning News – March 29

Weather – Periods of rain or snow. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Statistics
Midnight – March 28
|Canada
|5,655
total cases
|+898
New cases
|60
Total deaths
|+5
New deaths
|396
recovered
|5,199
active cases
|120
Critical
|150
Tot Cases/1M pop
|2
Deaths/
|Jan 24
First Case
News Tidbits – For Music Lovers – Austin City Limits has opened their archives; unlocking archival episodes featuring Tom Waits, Arctic Monkeys, B.B. King, St. Vincent, and more. The Montreux Jazz Festival has released more than 50 full sets of performances from artists such as Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, and Marvin Gaye.
