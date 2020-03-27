Friday Morning News – March 27

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Statistics –

March 26:

News Tidbits – The Conservative party has suspended its leadership race in the face of the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted COVID-19.

The inquest for Richard Pigeau that was originally scheduled for April 20, 2020, in Sudbury has been postponed. He died in an accident at Glencore’s Nickel Rim South Mine on Oct. 20, 2015.