Trafficking Charges result from Controlled Drugs and Substances Search Warrant In Brunswick House First Nation

On March 24, 2020, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and the OPP Northeast Region Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Brunswick House First Nation.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxyNEO.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel TANGIE, 44 years of age, from Brunswick House First Nation, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs (Two Counts), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2020, in Chapleau.