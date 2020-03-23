Monday Morning News – March 23

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Current Statistics:

March 22

News Tidbits – The Wawa Recreation FB has borrowed an idea from a Sault Ste. Marie group. “Starting Monday, let’s do an Easter Egg Hunt for our kids! Put some Easter Eggs in your window (get creative with colouring, painting, etc.) and post your street in the thread! Parents and kids can take a ride to go look for them!

Let’s make Wawa bright & colourful over the next few weeks!”