Thursday Morning News – March 19

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this morning then changing to snow at times heavy mixed with rain this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 20 overnight.

Snowfall warning in effect

News Tidbits –

Current Statistics:

Some Kind Thoughts – if you know of someone coming back home after a vacation away – offer to go grocery shopping, check their mail and other things for them and deliver so that they don’t have to go out.

For those who wish to help out the Wawa Community Food Bank during this time, donations via e-transfer to Valerie Kerry <[email protected]> would be appreciated.

Three Neat Things from the Internet:

Snap Fitness, the world’s premier 24/7 fitness brand, today announced a partnership with FitnessOnDemand™ to offer free 90-day global access to the market-leading virtual fitness platform for all those looking to “stay fit, stay healthy and stay home” amidst growing coronavirus concern and recommended social distancing efforts.

Join Jim Cuddy for a Facebook Live concert on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00pm. Joining Jim will be his sons – Devin Cuddy & Sam Polley – as well as musician Colin Cripps. This is the first #CanadaPerforms concerts which will feature Canadian artists such as Serena Ryder, William Prince, Irish Mythen, Erin Costelo, and Whitehorse. The performance will be streamed on the NAC’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CanadasNAC.CNAduCanada/

If you enjoy British humor – Acorn TV is offering an extended 30-day free trial for new subscribers with code FREE30.