Keeping Northern Ontario Connected – COVID-19 Update

As the global response to COVID-19 continues to evolve, now more than ever we know that people in Northern Ontario are relying on Tbaytel to keep themselves informed, connected and entertained. We are taking many steps to make sure you can stay in touch and up-to-date. In addition, we’ve made some changes to keep our team mobilized and available to assist you.

The Tbaytel Store at 959 Fort William Road will be closed to the public from March 18th to April 6th. Our Sales Associates are still working and available by phone or via ecommerce to assist customers with Mobility Activations, Upgrades, Warranty and Repair. Customers may contact the Tbaytel Store directly at 807-684-2069 or 1-833-238-6654 or visit www.tbaytel.net/store for ecommerce options.

Our Customer Care, Business Sales and Technical Support teams continue to provide sales and support services. Customers may also use the myTbaytel website or download the myTbaytel app for additional self-serve options. Screening and social distancing practices have been implemented so that we may continue to provide on-site installation and repair services.

Mobility –Tbaytel is waiving any Long Distance and SMS charges for Tbaytel Mobility subscribers who are out-of-country until May 15, 2020.

Television – Tbaytel TV subscribers will enjoy complimentary access to more than 30 of our most popular channels. These channels have been automatically added so no customer action is required.

Internet – Tbaytel fixed internet customers already have access to unlimited monthly data with no data caps or overage charges. Tbaytel public WiFi hotspots are free to use for everyone and will continue to be available throughout the community.

In support of customers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVD-19, Tbaytel will be implementing more flexible payment and service options until May 15, 2020.

“Tbaytel will be constantly monitoring this situation, following the guidance of Health Canada, provincial agencies and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and implementing best practices to ensure Tbaytel provides the consistent level of service our customers expect while taking the precautions necessary to protect our employees and our community,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.