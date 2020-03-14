Alamos Recreation Committee Cancels First Annual Alamos Family Fishing Day

The Alamos Gold Recreation Committee has cancelled the First Annual Alamos Family Fishing Day scheduled for today, Saturday, March 14, 2920. Their media release states:

We are passionately committed to the well-being of our company, people, stakeholders, and the places where we mine. It is due to the belief in this value, with support from the recreation committee. that Island Gold management made the decision to cancel the First Annual Alamos Family Fishing Day set to be held on Saturday, March 14.

With no direction on when this pandemic may subside, we arc not able 10 postpone this event.

We do not believe there is a high risk of contracting the Coronavirus COVID-19 during this event, however we are taking precautions in light of the call from the Ontario Provincial government to postpone or cancel any event where large number of people may congregate.

We would like 10 thank the members of the Recreation Committee for all their hard work organizing this event. We would also like to thank our generous sponsors for their donations and contributions 10 this derby. We look forward t0 future events and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Again, the health and safely of our employees and their families is the top priority of Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold Recreation Committee, Island Gold Mine Site