Spring Bear Hunt to Begin in Spring 2021

Today the Ontario Government announced that it is establishing a regular spring black bear season, reducing seasons on the Bruce Peninsula and making other minor updates to black bear regulations.

“We are proposing to continue the spring black bear season beyond 2020 for residents and non-residents in all Wildlife Management Units where there is a fall black bear season. The spring season would continue to run annually from May 1st to June 15th (except for WMUs 82A, 83 and 84 – see below for additional information). The harvest of bear cubs and female bears accompanied by a cub would remain prohibited. Bear licences and tags would remain valid for both the spring or fall season.

As part of this proposal, mandatory hunter reporting deadlines for resident bear hunters would be simplified by requiring one report submission for the year (rather than the current spring and fall reports depending on when the hunter purchased their licence). A report is required even if a hunter did not participate in the hunt or harvest an animal. The ministry would maintain the existing reporting requirements for non-resident hunters and continue to require a report after each season.

If this proposal proceeds, it would come into effect on January 1, 2021 to provide sufficient time to notify affected stakeholders and the tourism industry.”

The government posted a consultation (above) on the Environmental Registry of Ontario from This consultation was open March 13, 2020 the decision to proceed with this proposal was made.

This means that a spring bear hunt will be held beginning in 2021. A single report from resident hunters, whether they hunt in the spring or the fall will be required, and will provide details around their hunt and if a bear is harvested. A report continues to be required even if the hunter did not participate in the hunt or harvest an animal. There have been no changes to the reporting requirements for non-resident hunters and a report is required after each season. All hunting regulations will continue to be enforced, populations and harvest results, and sustainability indicators monitored to ensure bear populations are managed sustainably.

The government is taking action to support the long-term sustainability of the declining black bear population on the Bruce Peninsula by reducing the spring season in Wildlife Management Units 82A, 83 and 84 for one week from May 1 to May 7 and close the fall season in Wildlife Management Units 82A, 83 and 84. This change will come into effect on May 1, 2020.

In addition, the special hunting opportunities for non-resident landowners and non-residents hunting with an immediate relative, as well as requiring persons providing hunting services to residents within a bear management area to have a Licence to Provide Bear Hunting Services are being removed; with these changes effective on January 1, 2021. These changes will improve fairness and respond to concerns received from stakeholders and the tourism industry.

The changes to black bear hunting regulations have been implemented through amendments to Ontario Regulation 665/98 (Hunting) and Ontario Regulation 670/98 (Open Seasons – Wildlife). The environmental consequences of the proposal are expected to be neutral; with anticipated positive consequences on the Bruce Peninsula.