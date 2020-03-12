Thursday Morning News – March 12

Weather – Snow becoming mixed with rain late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Snowfall amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Special Weather Statement – Potential significant snowfall expected tonight through Thursday night. Snow, mixed with rain at times today, will come to an end Friday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to Howard Debassige from M’Chigeeng First Nation. The chef won $1 million as a Maxmillions prize in the Feb. 25 Lotto Max draw.